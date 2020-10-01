1/1
Kenneth E. Renko
Kenneth E. Renko, 91, of Bethel Park, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Laverne M. Metz Renko; loving father of Samantha "Karen" Renko, Kenneth A. (Laurie), Mary Ellen Palowitch, David T. (Lisa) and the late Robert and James; brother of Maxine Weber and the late Joseph; grandfather of Christine, Carolyn, Michael, Elizabeth, Zachary, Emily and Anna; great-grandfather of Lenny, Liam, Johann and Margot.

Ken was a life member of the Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company, charter member of the St. Valentine Men's Club, member of the Local #27 Plumbers Union since 1953. Ken was an avid golfer and got a hole-in-one at the Blackhawk Golf Course on hole #16; 177 yards with a 9 wood.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library, where a blessing service will be 10 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
a blessing service
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
