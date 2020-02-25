Kenneth E. Stroman

Service Information
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA
15201
(412)-682-3445
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Obituary
Kenneth E. Stroman, 83, of Tarentum, formerly of Lawrenceville and Clarksville, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 58 years of Lois A. Plocki Stroman; loving father of Kevin Stroman, Charlene (the late Montie) Linhart and the late Kenneth E. Stroman Jr.; grandfather of Cassie Stroman-Good, Lindsay Baddick and Jordan Linhart; great-grandfather of Evelina and Aurora Baddick-Harden; son of the late Frank and Opal Fike Stroman; brother of the late Franklin and Fred Stroman.

Ken proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Brackenridge Post #226 and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, in the Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, in the funeral home.
