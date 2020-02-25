Kenneth E. Stroman, 83, of Tarentum, formerly of Lawrenceville and Clarksville, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 58 years of Lois A. Plocki Stroman; loving father of Kevin Stroman, Charlene (the late Montie) Linhart and the late Kenneth E. Stroman Jr.; grandfather of Cassie Stroman-Good, Lindsay Baddick and Jordan Linhart; great-grandfather of Evelina and Aurora Baddick-Harden; son of the late Frank and Opal Fike Stroman; brother of the late Franklin and Fred Stroman.

Ken proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Brackenridge Post #226 and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, in the Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, in the funeral home.