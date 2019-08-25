Kenneth Edwin Young, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Donnell House in Washington, after a year of battling cancer. He was 70 years old.

He was born March 18, 1949, graduated from Waynesburg Central High School, and spent a few years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an iron worker, contractor and spent the last 19 years working for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier.

Kenny loved his friends and family, was a bright light with a generous spirit, kind, compassionate and loving.

Kenny was the beloved son of the late Edwin and Elizabeth Young. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Burns Young; and his siblings, Bob (Debbie) Young, Janet Frasca Young and Barbara (Chris) Helmeci; nieces and nephews.

God answered Kenny's prayer to walk through this journey with dignity and grace.

Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. View and sign the family's guestbook at www.cremationfunera.com.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

