Kenneth Eugene Romano
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Eugene Romano, 65, of Washington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.Born June 8, 1954, in Lexington, Ky., a son of Mary Jane Romano Boardley, he was raised by his grandparents, Frank "Pap" and Anna Romano.Mr. Romano graduated from Trinity High School in 1972, and worked at US Foods for 35 years, most recently as a territory manager.He enjoyed coaching his sons in youth sports, fishing, golfing, bowling and playing softball.On October 18, 1975, he married Sherri Twardon, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Mark Ryan Romano and Michael Paul Romano, both of Washington; two brothers, Roger Boardley and Billy (Wanda) Boardley, both of Washington; five grandchildren, Miranda, Payton, Sahara, Dean and Sophia Romano; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are two brothers, Danny Boardley and Ricky Boardley.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
sherri,Michael,and Mark, I have no words but am so broken over Kenny's death. So many wonderful memories of such a great friend. My very deepest sympathy to all of you.
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved