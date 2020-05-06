Kenneth Eugene Romano, 65, of Washington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.Born June 8, 1954, in Lexington, Ky., a son of Mary Jane Romano Boardley, he was raised by his grandparents, Frank "Pap" and Anna Romano.Mr. Romano graduated from Trinity High School in 1972, and worked at US Foods for 35 years, most recently as a territory manager.He enjoyed coaching his sons in youth sports, fishing, golfing, bowling and playing softball.On October 18, 1975, he married Sherri Twardon, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Mark Ryan Romano and Michael Paul Romano, both of Washington; two brothers, Roger Boardley and Billy (Wanda) Boardley, both of Washington; five grandchildren, Miranda, Payton, Sahara, Dean and Sophia Romano; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are two brothers, Danny Boardley and Ricky Boardley.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.