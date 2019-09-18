Kenneth "Wayne" Hart, 62, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born August 25, 1957 in Washington, a son of the late Mildred Hart.

Kenneth worked at Skyward Aviation and was a member of South Hills Bible Chapel.

He loved going to church, spending time with family and friends and his cars, especially his Dodge Challenger, and collected old toys.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin, (Courtney) Hart of Canonsburg and Matthew James Hart of Newark, Ohio; two daughters, Christina Fuller of Washington and Michelle (Dan) Pigford of Clairton; four brothers, Ricky (Kathy) Garrett of Pa., Terry Garrett of Tex., David Garrett of Pa. and Jimmy Garrett of Fla.; three sisters, Brenda Garrett of Pa., Mary Ellen Garrett and Lizzie Garrett both of Tex.; three grandchildren, Karson and Cameron Hart and Destiny Gray; fiance, Nancy Gray; stepsons, Mark A. Gray of Graysville and Sean (Cindy) Gray of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, September 19 in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.