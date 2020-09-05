1/1
Kenneth J. Bozic
1942 - 2020
Kenneth J. Bozic, 78, of Midway, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, and has already made his way to fishing heaven.

He was born June 5, 1942, in Midway, a son of the late Joseph "Yock" and Elizabeth Lauff Bozic.

Ken attended Fort Cherry High School and was a member of Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway and West Penn Bass Club.

Mr. Bozic was a retired electrician for Shenago Steel. He will best be remembered for his love of fishing; he was the most avid fisherman that you would ever meet. When Ken wasn't outside fishing, he was spending time with the people he loved the most, his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ken was the beloved husband of 34 years to Linda Mumper Bozic of Midway, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jeffrey (Colleen) Bozic and Cort Bozic, both of Midway, grandchildren Haley (Rocco) Alati of S.C., Johnna (Joe) Caputo of S.C., Matthew Campbell of Midway and JC Bozic of Clinton, great-grandchildren Aayden, Aryana, Amila, Paige, Colton, Kiliana; siblings Janet Bozic of McDonald, Joseph (Patty) Bozic of Midway, Harold Bozic of Joffery and Bob Bozic of McDonald; and brother-in-law Richard Mumper.

Gallagher Hospice provided exceptional care, kindness and compassion to Ken and his family.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 6, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301). A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 7, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center U.P. Church, 110 Washington Avenue, Midway, PA 15060, or Gallagher Hospice, LLC, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
SEP
SEP
7
Service
10:00 AM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
(724) 796-3301
