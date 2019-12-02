Kenneth J. Swamp, 79, of Meadow Lands, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born May 6, 1940, in Meadow Lands, a son of Steve and Mary Katherine Wegh Swamp.

Mr. Swamp was a graduate of Chartiers- Houston High School.

With his father they operated an appliance business in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Swamp is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, a sister, Mary Ann Penvose, and a brother, Henry Swamp, are deceased.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.