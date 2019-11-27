Kenneth John James McGowan III, 63, of Graysville, passed away in his home Sunday, November 24, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. He was born February 29, 1956, in Alexandria, Va., but lived in Western Pennsylvania most of his life.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda; his son, Kenneth McGowan and wife Jillian; his daughter, Andrea Jessup and husband Todd; and his six grandchildren, Elodie, Henry, Silas, August, Clara and Alden who were his pride and joy. Ken also leaves behind his sister, Patricia French; and two brothers, Thomas and William McGowan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Carole McGowan; and his brother, Charles McGowan.

Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, gardening and being one with nature. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a warm summer day, a nice hot fire and a cold beer. Ken loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids. He and Linda were the proud owners of Creekside Kitchen and Burns Delite for many years. Ken touched countless lives throughout his life and will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save a Horse Stable in Ken's memory at Save A Horse Stable, 165 Lightner Run Road, Sycamore, PA 15364.