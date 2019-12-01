Kenneth K. Ray, 65, of McMurray, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife Theresa by his side, Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born June 5, 1954 in San Francisco, Calif., a son of the late Chester and Doris Ray.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sisters and one brother.

Ken was self-employed as a stonemason for many years, working primarily in the South Hills of Pittsburgh.

Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, McMurray.

Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

