Kenneth L. Stevenson, 88, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Deemston, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in his home. He was born May 10, 1930, in McKeesport. He was a son of James and Alice Stevenson.

Kenneth graduated from Centerville High School in 1950.

Allied Chemical / Welland Chemical in Newell employed him for 35 years.

He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 237 in Beallsville and a member of Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, Fla.

On February 17, 2006, he married Nancy Martin-Stevenson.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Frank G Stevenson (Diane) of Semora, N.C.; two daughters, Lorraine Yanov (Edward) of Washington and Debra Hill (Terry) of Fort Myers, Fla.; two grandsons, Frank G Stevenson Jr. of Semora and Nicholas K Hill of Fort Myers: two great-granddaughters, Sailor and Bailey Hill.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a son, James W Stevenson; brothers James, Jerry and Paul; sisters Norma, Fannie, Mildred, Pauline and Beverly.

A memorial service was held in Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs on Sunday March 17. Burial was private at the request of the family.