Reverend Kenneth Laverne Curfman, 77, of Holbrook, devoted servant of God, companion and uncle, died peacefully November 26, at home surrounded by those who loved him after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 1, 1943 in Waynesburg, the youngest of ten children, to the late Leslie J. and Florence L. Hunnell Curfman.

Kenny lived in Greene County, his entire life. He married Carolyn Ealy on October 8, 1965, who while no longer married was by his side till death do they part and they had a collaborative and caring relationship.

Kenny was Township Supervisor of Jackson Township when he received a greater calling. That calling was to serve his Lord. He chose to follow that calling as a mission and career. Kenny was the preacher at several churches, including Bethel and Mt. Zion, before resurrecting the Macedonia Church in Holbrook. A church a half mile down the road from the Curfman farm he and his siblings grew up on, a church his mother and grandparents attended in his youth. Kenny was a spiritual guide and advisor to many; always with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was known as a man in the service of his fellow men. When Kenny wasn't serving the lord he loved to hunt and spend times outdoors.

He is survived by his companion and ex-wife, Carolyn of Holbrook; and one brother, Eugene Curfman of Fisher, Ill. While Kenny had no children, he had numerous nephews and nieces, who survive him, who he loved and they him.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sisters, June Phillips, Vivian Tedrow, Delores Fox and Faye Whipkey; brothers, Donald, Glen, Cecil and Duane Curfman. As well as his long time dog, Lucy. The family extends their gratitude to Concordia Hospice of Washington for their tireless skill and devotion.

At his request, Rev, Curfman was cremated and memorial service will be private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Rd. Waynesburg, PA 15370.