Kenneth "Ken" Maga, 81, of McDonald, passed Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He was born March 22, 1938, in McDonald, a son of Albert A. Sr. and Olive Sager Maga.

Mr. Maga served in the U.S. Army. He was a painter for J&L Steel in Aliquippa for more than 10 years.

Kenneth loved bowling, shooting pool, working in the yard and traveling with his wife.

On January 30, 1964, he married Samarion J. Riggs, who survives.

Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Hampson of Virginia Beach and Dorothy Underwood of Crescent, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers and a sister, Albert Maga Jr., David Maga and Ollie Livingston.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.