Kenneth P. McCombs, 80, of Butler, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born September 1, 1938, to the late Arley and Mildred McCarthy McCombs in Washington.

Mr. McCombs attended Washington Schools. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Cuban conflict.

He resided in Eighty Four, most of his life. He was employed as a truck driver, working for Exhibitors of McKees Rocks, Pittsburgh Press and Post-Gazette, from where he retired in 1996. Following his retirement, he drove for Tri-State Auction.

Mr. McCombs loved Pittsburgh sports, following all the teams every chance he could.

His wife, Shirley Ann Shriner McCombs, whom he married October 11, 1958, died November 2, 2006.

He is survived by a son, Owen (Renee) McCombs of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Shelane (Leonard) Hancher of Butler and Dolly (Dave) Kozak of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Brandy Braun, Ryan Hancher and Charlotte Duane; and three great-grandchildren, Lyoto and Espen Braun and Liam Hancher. Also surviving is a sister Sarah "Sally" McCartney of Marianna.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are daughter Joyce Seighman, son Kenneth McCombs Jr., granddaughter Melanie McCombs, son-in-law Dan Seighman and brother Arley "Ab" McCombs.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where services will be held at noon Friday, July 19, with Pastor Tim Lindsay officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.