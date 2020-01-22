Kenneth R. Williams, 92, of Dilliner, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born March 12, 1927, in Silica, W.Va., a son of the late Charles J. and Dora Champ Williams.

Ken was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving at both Camp Crowder, Mo., and Camp Polk, La. He was the first certified automobile inspection mechanic in Monongalia County, and he then worked for nearly 45 years in the coal mines, first at Rosedale and retiring from Consol's Humphrey No. 7.

A member of the United Mine Workers of America, he enjoyed the outdoors, either working his farm or hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his three sons and their wives, Kenny R. "Doc" (Sue) Williams of Point Marion, James R. (Melinda) Williams of Dilliner and Steven P. (Joanie) Williams of Mount Jackson, Va.; grandchildren Chad, Casey, Alison Williams-Klein, Ashley Williams-Davis, Travis, Eric, Scott Smith and Stu Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

His wife of 73 years, Kathleen Simpson Williams, passed away November 22, 2019. Also deceased are two daughters, Brenda Lee and Kelly Rae, and two brothers, Charles "Jay" Williams Jr. and Leonard Williams.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 23, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with Richard Nicoloff officiating. Interment with military honors accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts will follow in Fort Martin (W.Va.) Cemetery.