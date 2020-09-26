1/1
Kenneth W. Briggs Sr.
Kenneth W. Briggs Sr., 78, of Washington, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1942, in Washington, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Margaret Zediker Briggs.

Kenneth was a member of the former Franklin Farms Church of Christ.

He worked as a machinist at Precision Marshall Steel for more than 45 years leading up to his retirement in 2011.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, traveling and throwing darts.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth (Shelia) Briggs Jr. of Greenville, S.C., and Scott Briggs of California; a brother, Ronald G. Briggs of Washington; three sisters, Nellie (Charles) Parson of West Finley, Sarah Wright of Washington and Rebecca Friend of Washington; three grandchildren, Kenneth Chad Briggs, Scott Briggs II and Madison Briggs; three great-grandchildren, Angel Lee Briggs, Hailey Briggs and Ezra Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his two previous wives, Phyllis Anne Berry and Linda K. Verner Briggs; a son, Jeremy Francis Briggs; and a nephew, Christopher Wayne Parson.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Monday, September 28, in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director. All other services are private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
