  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - David and Wolf Staff of Haught Funeral Home
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
Kenneth W. Chambers, 88, of Plant City, Fla., passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

A native of West Alexander, he was a son of the late Emmett and Elda Chambers.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Chambers; children Jerry (Eileen) Chambers, David Chambers, Paul (Cathy) Chambers; siblings Doris Smith; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Arley Chambers; and his great-grandchild, Cody Filson.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, in the funeral home.
