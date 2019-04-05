Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Morgan.

Kenneth W. Morgan, 64, of Clarksville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in his home.

He was born May 8, 1954 in Waynesburg, Pa., son of the late John and Fern Rankin Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was a 1973 graduate of Beth Center High School.

He worked as a Teamster truck driver for several years.

His family was most important to him and he enjoyed time spent with not only family but also with his friends. He also enjoyed working on cars and any work involving his hands. He was particularly fond of the time he spent with his grandson.

On December 15, 1982 he married Beth Ann Rhodes Morgan who survives. They celebrated 36 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to his wife, is a son Michael R. Morgan at home; a daughter, Megan Morgan of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a grandson, Camden McKinney; a brother, John Morgan (Bev) of Dubois, Pa.; a sister, Mickey Areford (Ron) of Bentleyville, Pa.; several nieces and nephews including his special nephew, Todd Morgan.

All funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd. 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA.