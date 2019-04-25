Kevin "Boo" Garbart, 58, of Washington, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Born February 3, 1961, he was a son of the late Suzanna and Arthur Garbart; loving significant other of Holly Zaricki; dear brother of Allen "Bert" (Laurie Johnston) Garbart and Becky Garbart; cherished stepfather of Shaley (Scott Dailey) Zaricki and Riley Doyle; dear grandfather of Brea Campbell and Brody Dailey; loving uncle of Noah (Cassie Clayton) Garbart; and dear great-uncle of Raylinn Garbart, Amiyah Clayton-Garbart and Brayden Clayton. Kevin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Richiena Porter.

Kevin was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved to golf. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and he was a devoted grandfather and uncle. Kevin will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the American Legion, 168 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, at the pavilion in the back, officiated by the Rev. Thomas P. Bellhy. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

