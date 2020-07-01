Kevin L. Anderson, 42, of Eighty Four, passed while doing what he loved to do, riding ATV/quads, Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born June 26, 1978, in Washington, a son of Gertrude Gray Anderson, who survives, and the late Donald Anderson; father of Kevin Jr. and Kody Anderson of Bentleyville and Kaleb and Verity Anderson of Monongahela; brother of Donald Gray of Ginger Hill, Ann (Lon) Cooke and Linda (Keith) Doleno, both of Monongahela.

He worked in drilling oil/natural gas and he enjoyed the outdoors and riding his ATVs/quads.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in the William A. Bautz Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, New Eagle, PA 15067, 724-258-8190. Condolences can be left on the obituary page at www.williambautzfuneralhome.com.