Kevin Paul Edwards, formerly of Eighty Four, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a brief illness, in his home in Indianapolis, Ind. He was born July 24, 1956, to the late Glenn Edwards Sr. and Parilee Edwards of Ladson, S.C.Kevin was known for his kindness and warm personality. Anyone who knew him will always remember his bright smile and distinctive laugh. He loved animals (especially dogs), fishing, riding his bicycle, socializing with his friends, and spending time with his family.Kevin's love of God was unwavering. He cherished reading his Bible and discussing the scriptures that he read.In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Yvonne Kelley and Susan Edwards, both of Ladson; a brother, Glenn Edwards Jr. of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.Due to crowd restrictions guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.











