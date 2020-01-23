Kevin R. Emerick Jr., 37, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in The Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, Canonsburg, just hours after his sister, Anasthsia Rhome, passed away in UPMC-McGee Women's Hospital.

He was born August 28, 1982, in Washington, a son of Kevin Emerick (Lori) of Washington and Pam Adkins Emerick of Strabane.

Kevin had attended Bentworth High School, but was in an automobile accident before his graduation.

He had worked for Prizant's Flooring.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three sisters, Melanie Crouser of Belmont, Ohio, Jessica Stallard (Mike Snyder) of Uniontown and Jalacie Emerick (Matthew Thigpen) of Buffalo, N.Y.; two brothers, Elijah and Caleb Emerick of Washington; maternal grandparents Mel and Janet Adkins of Strabane; stepfather Brian Crouser of Scenery Hill; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Deceased, in addition to his sister, is a brother, Christopher Stallard.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.