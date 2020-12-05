Kimberly A. Barr, 56, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in her home, following years of battling heart disease.

She was born October 5, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of John R. and Dolores Nagy Stiles.

Kimberly was a 1982 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated in 1983 from the Median School of Allied Health Careers.

Mrs. Barr had worked as a phlebotomist at St. Clair Hospital for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her feeders, butterflies, riding the motorcycle with her husband and rescuing animals.

Kim loved her pets and they were her kids.

On October 31, 2008, she married Donald Barr who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, John Stiles; three nieces, Kristen Stiles, Kelley Stiles Engel (Kris) and Courtney Ward (Ryan); two nephews, Michael Barr and Timothy Barr (Andrea); two sisters-in-law, Joyce Cochran (Eric) and Karen Dillard (Harold); cousins Rhonda Grabiak and Amanda Schrader; a great-niece, Sarah Barr; a great-nephew, Jason Barr; a close friend, Mary Kay; and a friend since childhood, Pam Andrews.

A brother-in-law, Richard Barr, is deceased.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing he obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.