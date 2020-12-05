1/1
Kimberly A. Barr
1964 - 2020
Kimberly A. Barr, 56, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in her home, following years of battling heart disease.

She was born October 5, 1964, in Washington, a daughter of John R. and Dolores Nagy Stiles.

Kimberly was a 1982 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated in 1983 from the Median School of Allied Health Careers.

Mrs. Barr had worked as a phlebotomist at St. Clair Hospital for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her feeders, butterflies, riding the motorcycle with her husband and rescuing animals.

Kim loved her pets and they were her kids.

On October 31, 2008, she married Donald Barr who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, John Stiles; three nieces, Kristen Stiles, Kelley Stiles Engel (Kris) and Courtney Ward (Ryan); two nephews, Michael Barr and Timothy Barr (Andrea); two sisters-in-law, Joyce Cochran (Eric) and Karen Dillard (Harold); cousins Rhonda Grabiak and Amanda Schrader; a great-niece, Sarah Barr; a great-nephew, Jason Barr; a close friend, Mary Kay; and a friend since childhood, Pam Andrews.

A brother-in-law, Richard Barr, is deceased.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing he obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
