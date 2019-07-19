Kimberly Ann Schipani Thomas, 50, of Houston, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was the wife of Steve; mother of Chris, Skyler, Anna, Jayden, Maya and stepmother of Sadi, and Jordan; and sister of George, Mark, Lenore Demko, Jennifer Schipani, and the late Stevie Demko. She loved camping and being a mom.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.