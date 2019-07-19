Kimberly Ann Schipani Thomas

Service Information
Visitation
Service
Obituary
Kimberly Ann Schipani Thomas, 50, of Houston, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was the wife of Steve; mother of Chris, Skyler, Anna, Jayden, Maya and stepmother of Sadi, and Jordan; and sister of George, Mark, Lenore Demko, Jennifer Schipani, and the late Stevie Demko. She loved camping and being a mom.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 19, 2019
