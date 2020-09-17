Kimberly Diesel Anglin, of Sharpsville, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in her home, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 61.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon. Interment at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

