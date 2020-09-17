1/1
Kimberly Diesel Anglin
Kimberly Diesel Anglin, of Sharpsville, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in her home, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 61.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon. Interment at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
