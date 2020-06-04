Kimberly F. Iacoponi
1960 - 2020
Kimberly F. "Kimmy" Iacoponi, 59, of Brownsville (Centerville Borough), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in her home.She was born August 7, 1960, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Hugo Iacoponi and Nora G. Ingram Iacoponi of Centerville, who survives.Kim was a 1978 graduate of Beth Center High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.She was a hairstylist in various salons throughout the local area including alongside her sister at Sister Scissors Salon in Centerville.Kimmy enjoyed horseback riding, her dogs and pets, and loved spending time with her mother and dining out at Roxy's and Paci's.Surviving, in addition to her mother, is a sister, Tammy Iacoponi (Jason Quigley) of Centerville.Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15333. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
