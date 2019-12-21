Kimberly J. Daugherty, 43, of Washington, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at UPMC- Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1976, in Washington, a daughter of Patricia Daugherty Dillon of Washington and John B. Sheppard of Scenery Hill.

Kimberly loved working at Mamma Cheez.

She enjoyed shopping and collecting dolphins and angels. She loved watching television with Nan, traveling, her job and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two daughters, Kanesha C. (Kayden Weister) Daugherty of Washington and Kierra Marie Daugherty of Washington; two brothers, Joshua Sheppard and John Sheppard, both of Washington; a sister, Sandra Sheppard; two grandchildren, Kalen Jay Daugherty and Dylan James Bauer Jr.; a niece, Katelynn Sheppard of Highland Heights, Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her grandmother, Betty Lee "Nan" Daugherty.

Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Monday, December 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Additional information and a guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.