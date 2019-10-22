Kimberly Jean Morris Russell, 59, of Washington, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in her home after a brief illness.

She was born August 10, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Marshall James and Virginia Thigpen Morris.

Kim worked at Bob Evans, Washington, for more than 20 years and, more recently, at The Meadows Casino.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Craig D. Russell Sr.; a son, Craig D. (Mackenzie) Russell Jr.; and a daughter, Samantha B. (Doug) Sibert. She was the "Yaya" to her three "little teapots," Brenden and Braxton Sibert and Gavin Russell. Also surviving are a brother, Kevin Morris; a sister, Tammi Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Robert Wright and Wayne Morris; and a sister, Carol Morris Wilson.

She will be mourned by all who knew her.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.