Kimberly Mayne Alexas, 60, of West Alexander, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Donnell House.

She was born August 17, 1959, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles Mayne and JoAnn Mothershed Cross and adopted father, Vernon Lee Cross.

Mrs. Alexas graduated from McGuffey High School and attended West Liberty College and the Wilma Boyd School. She was a homemaker.

In 1977, she moved to Texas, and in 2013, she moved back to Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Alexas loved her dogs, Zoey and Maggie.

On September 23, 2014, she married Thomas W. Alexas, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Brittney Noel Hoenshell of Dallas, Texas; a stepson, Andrew Alexas (Tess) of McMurray; three brothers, Charles R. Mayne (Linda) of Arkansas, and Kyle Cross and Kevin Cross (Martha), both of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Samantha, Maria, Olivia and Logan Alexas; two nephews, Blane and Nathan Cross; an aunt, Mary Mothershed Jurs of Crystal Lake, Ill.; and an uncle, Alvie Mothershed Jr. (Lavonda) of Paragould, Ark.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 16, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.