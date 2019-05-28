Kimberly S. Pesto, 53, of Southview, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was born July 30, 1965, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Wallace Rybarski and Edith Newell.

Prior to her retirement, Kim worked as a beautician and later in the pizza business.

She was a member of Zion Church in Bridgeville.

She enjoyed crafting, making wreaths, cooking, baking, photography and especially traveling on road trips with her husband.

On April 20, 1985, she married her husband, John C. Pesto Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are her sons, John C. "J.C." Pesto III and Tyler J. Pesto, both of Southview; her mother, Edith Fitch of Washington; brothers, Jeffrey (Chris) Rybarski of Scenery Hill and Scott (Tammy) Rybarski of Monongahela; half brother George Fitch of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews.

Kim was preceded in death by her father.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, May 31, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Burial will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

