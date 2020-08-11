1/1
Kimberly Sue Morris
1958 - 2020

Kimberly Sue Morris, 61, of Washington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born October 28, 1958, in West Virginia, and raised by her grandparents Virginia Sarah and Henry Felix.

Kimberly was a 1977 graduate of Trinity High School. She loved her family.

On July 19, 1980, she married Jeff Morris in North Ten Mile Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Jeff of 40 years, are a daughter, Amanda Morris White (Joe); son Jeffrey Lee Morris; two granddaughters, Kalynn Snyder and Hannah White; as well as several siblings.

Deceased, in addition to her grandparents, is a son, Travis Lynn Morris, who died in 1987.

At the request of Kimberly, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nichol Funeral Homes
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-3011
