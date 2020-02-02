Kirma Dawn Long, 82, of Lehigh, Fla., died January 19, 2020. She was born July 5, 1937, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Delbert Lee Stewart and Mary Etta Stipes Stewart.

She left behind her partner of 45 years, Joseph Dreistadt; four children, Warren Lee Scott of Texas, Dawn (Paul) Graytok of Pa., James Robert Scott of Calif.; and Jolene (James) Heffron of Fla.; seven grandchildren, Lakisha (Mike) Bariteau, Pauletta Graytok and Charles Graytok, Sierra Smith, Jamey Scott, Victoria and Savannah Heffron; and two great-grandchildren, Corbyn and Leland Bariteau of Texas.

Deceased is a son, Charles William "Buzz" Scott.

A private service was held on January 22.