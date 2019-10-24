Kitty Lynn Sampson, 72, of Washington, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Donnell House.

She was born November 26, 1946, in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rosella Nancy Murphy Bonar.

A 1965 graduate of Washington High School, she was a member of Central Assembly of God.

Mrs. Sampson was the owner of S&H Market, and Travelon RV Center.

Kitty was an avid gambler who loved to travel to different casinos and play the slot machines. She also loved reading, especially historical romance novels, watching Jeopardy, cooking and baking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On December 23, 1964, she married Howard M. Sampson, who survives. They had celebrated almost 55 wonderful years of marriage.

Also surviving are two children, Sherri R. (Eric Rohrer) Pattison of Beallsville and Howard M. (Lori) Sampson Jr. of Washington; two sisters, Jean (the late Frank) Fetcko of Washington and Carmen Bonar; six grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Pattison, Kayla (Frank) Wise, Kendra Pattison, Kenneth W. Pattison III, Austin Sampson and Allison Sampson; three great-grandchildren, Frank Wesley Wise IV, Brody Wayne Wise and Wyatt Michael Pattison; an ex son-in-law, Kenneth W. Pattison II of Washington; her sisters-in-law, with whom she was very close; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, in William G. Neal Funeral Home, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, with the Rev. David W. Warnock officiating.

Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.