A memorial service for Harry Joseph "Butch" Kler Sr., who died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Please arrive no earlier than 10:15 due to a service prior to Butch's. Active duty military will be present to perform military honors. A meal will follow at Living Stone Community Church.