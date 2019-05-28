Koula Loutsion Jr., 79, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a 39-year courageous, graceful battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born October 27, 1939, on the island of Limnos, Greece, a daughter of John and Sonia Zervos Papavasilis.

She survived the German occupation of Greece and immigrated to Ellis Island, N.Y., at the age of six. Her family settled in the town of Aliquippa, along with many other Greek families.

Koula was a steward of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. She worked for many years at the annual food festival and with the GOYA youth group prior to her illness. She was past president of the All Saints Ladies Philoptochos Society, and she sang in the church choir for many years.

Her kindness touched everyone she came in contact with, and through all her challenges, she never complained. She always had a lovely smile on her face and a beautiful heart who loved everyone.

Her family was her life. Koula was a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Surviving are her loving son, George T. (Becky) Loutsion III of Canonsburg; her three loving grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Alexander and Stellanie Loutsion; many godchildren; and loving family members. She will remain in our hearts forever. May her memory be eternal.

Friends will be received 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 West McMurray Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Trisagion services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, in the church, followed by services with Father George L. Livanos officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made the the Ladies Philoptochos Society of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in Koula's name.

To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.