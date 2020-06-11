Kristen McGavitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kristen McGavitt, 51, entered the gates of heaven on the evening of Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born July 23, 1968, to Richard Carlson and Janet Mallorey in Indiana.

Kristen was a loving daughter and sister and devoted mother to her children, Brandon and Lauren. Her children were the most important thing in her life.

Kristen was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1986 and attended Slippery Rock University. Kristen worked for the Recorder of Deeds office in Washington County. She was an active member of Life Point Church. Kristen's faith was unwavering throughout whatever life threw at her.

Kristen is survived by her son, Brandon (Lindsay) McGavitt; daughter Lauren McGavitt; father Richard (Judy) Carlson; mother Janet (Joe) Mallorey; siblings Brian (Jen) Leposky, Ray (Amy) Leposky and Debbie (Andrew) Neff; along with several nieces and nephews. Kristen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, in Life Point Church, 4 Waynesburg Road, Washington, PA 15301. Arrival time is at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved