Kristen McGavitt, 51, entered the gates of heaven on the evening of Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born July 23, 1968, to Richard Carlson and Janet Mallorey in Indiana.

Kristen was a loving daughter and sister and devoted mother to her children, Brandon and Lauren. Her children were the most important thing in her life.

Kristen was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1986 and attended Slippery Rock University. Kristen worked for the Recorder of Deeds office in Washington County. She was an active member of Life Point Church. Kristen's faith was unwavering throughout whatever life threw at her.

Kristen is survived by her son, Brandon (Lindsay) McGavitt; daughter Lauren McGavitt; father Richard (Judy) Carlson; mother Janet (Joe) Mallorey; siblings Brian (Jen) Leposky, Ray (Amy) Leposky and Debbie (Andrew) Neff; along with several nieces and nephews. Kristen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, in Life Point Church, 4 Waynesburg Road, Washington, PA 15301. Arrival time is at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m.