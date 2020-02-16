Kristi Bochnak, 47, of Waynesburg, formerly of Rices Landing, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 27, 1972, in Waynesburg, a daughter of John J. Bochnak of Jefferson and the late Judith A. Palone Bochnak.

Kristi was a 1991 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Greene County most of her life. She was employed as a medical biller at WHS-Greene and was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 888, Waynesburg. Kristi enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Surviving, in addition to Kristi's father, are four sisters, her twin, Brandi L. Bochnak of Fredericktown, Robin L. Howell (Mark) of Dallas, Texas, Jane A. Pushkar (Dennis) of Irwin and Tammy-Lynn Bochnak of Monessen; two brothers, Kent Bochnak of Gainesville, Va., and Timothy A. Bochnak of Marianna; two nieces, Baylie McGrady and Ashley Hall; two nephews, Calen McGrady and Johnathan Pushkar; and her companion, Edward Zeglen.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18. Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.

To access additional information and sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.