Kristi Lynn Kitsko, 43, of Washington, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born January 19, 1977, in Washington. Kristi is the daughter of Dr. Dennis and June Olszewski Kitsko of Washington.

Kristi was a 1995 graduate of Trinity High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Westminster College in 1999. She was employed as an Oncology Outreach Liaison at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Kristi was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Washington Country Club. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters, Saylor and Finley, who meant everything to her. Anyone that knew Kristi would say that she loved life, was the ultimate people person and could make anyone laugh. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and daughters, Kristi is survived by a brother, Dr. Dennis J. Kitsko; a sister, Katie B. Topolewski; three nieces, Nina, Alex and Emma; and one nephew, Dominic.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis and Mary Kitsko, and her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Loraine Olszewski.

All funeral arrangements and burial are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saylor and Finley Kitsko Scholarship Fund at PNC Bank, 319 Washington Road, Washington PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.