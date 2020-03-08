Kristian Elicia-Marie Loriston, 30, of Monessen, formerly of Carmichaels, went to be with her Lord and her nanny, Alice Pier in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Kalena Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Kristian was born May 28, 1989, in Washington D.C., a daughter of Angel Brooke.

In addition to her mother, Kristian is survived by her fianc, Luck "Kenny" Michel; three children, Nevaeh and Klayton Loriston, and Kalena Michel; four siblings, Joshua and Jessica Halliday and their father, Craig Halliday (Lisa), Jordan and Jeremy Rannick and their father, Ronald Rannick; her mawmaw, Connie Conway; her best friend, Norma Bowser; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; the parents and brother of Kenny Michel, Mary Ann and Lucner Michel, of the Bahama Islands, and Venchy Michel.

Kristian was a graduate of Monessen High School, was studying nursing, and working as a home health aide. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter Days Saints.

Kristian was a beautiful woman who loved to dance, sing, all things Disney and bling. She had a bold, straight-forward personality, but also a very sweet and giving heart that touched so many. Kristian loved her children so much and gave her children so much that she gave her last breath to her beautiful baby girl.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, March 14, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.