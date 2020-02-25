Ladonna Fern McElvain Barrett passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, as a result of kidney failure and several other persistent maladies. She was born November 10, 1922.

She graduated from Lexington High School in Ohio in 1940 and Capital University in 1963, and taught early elementary grades in the Mansfield and Columbus school systems for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Pluma McElvain; husband Robert T. Barrett; infant daughter Cynthia; and brother Gerald McElvain.

Donna is survived by daughters Kathy (Dr. Steven) Clymer of Bexley, Ohio, and Stephanie (Dr. Melvin) Butler of Waynesburg; and sons Dr. Timothy (Linda) Barrett of Pataskala, Ohio, and Roger (M. Barbara) Digel-Barrett of Etna Township, Ohio (near Pataskala); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. A devout Christian from the age of 11, Donna is now free of earthly pain and resting in Jesus' arms.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, in Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment in Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

www.evansfuneralhome.net