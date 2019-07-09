Landen Watters

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P Sweet Angel we all Love you be at peace you are in..."
    - Peggy Foster
  • "May God Bless the Family At this time. So sorry such a..."
    - Candy Painer
  • "Our sympathy and prayers for your family and friends. So..."
    - Lois Swestyn
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Janice & Marty Yoskovich
Service Information
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA
15320-1269
(724)-966-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
101 West South Street
Carmichaels, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
101 West South Street
Carmichaels, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Landen Watters, 20, of Rices Landing, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Cumberland Township, Greene County.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, July 11, in First United Methodist Church, 101 West South Street, Carmichaels.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.