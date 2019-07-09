Landen Watters, 20, of Rices Landing, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Cumberland Township, Greene County.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, July 11, in First United Methodist Church, 101 West South Street, Carmichaels.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.