Larenzo L. Gregory, 33, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1987, in Washington, a son of Robert Lorenzo Gregory and Gaye Patmon of Canonsburg.

Mr. Gregory was a 2004 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, attended Waynesburg University where he played basketball and transferred to West Virginia University.

Larenzo had been employed by HBC in Meadow Lands.

He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and enjoyed basketball, working out and always being active on Facebook.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Larenzo Gregory Jr.; a brother, Alonzo R. Gregory; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, November 27, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.