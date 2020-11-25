1/1
Larenzo L. Gregory
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Larenzo L. Gregory, 33, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1987, in Washington, a son of Robert Lorenzo Gregory and Gaye Patmon of Canonsburg.

Mr. Gregory was a 2004 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, attended Waynesburg University where he played basketball and transferred to West Virginia University.

Larenzo had been employed by HBC in Meadow Lands.

He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and enjoyed basketball, working out and always being active on Facebook.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Larenzo Gregory Jr.; a brother, Alonzo R. Gregory; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, November 27, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Interment
Oak Spring Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved