Larina "Larry" L. Langer Wright, 63, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019, in her home.

Born February 22, 1956, in Carnegie, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Larina Diamond Langer.

Larry graduated from Trinity High School in 1974. She married Kermit Wright on October 4, 1974, and they were happily married for 45 years. Larry was formerly employed at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Walmart, Gentiva Hospice and Ewing Manor West. She was employed with Petermann Northeast LLC., as a bus driver for the past five years. Larry enjoyed collecting carousels, taking care of her animals, Cheyenne, Morsey and Misty, and traveling.

In addition to her husband, Kermit Wright, she is survived by one nephew, Jimmy Smith, of Carnegie; and a niece, also of Carnegie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Pat Smith; and by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raynor and Mary Wright.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, 724-499-5181. Funeral service will be held directly after the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Vernon K. Berdine, officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, West Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

To view and sign a tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.