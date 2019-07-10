Larkin Alden Dellinger, 82, of Washington, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born September 5, 1936, in Morganton, N.C., a son of the late Logan Ashley Dellinger and Mamie Leona Whisnant Dellinger

Larkin graduated from Morganton High School. Growing up, he was an active member of Troop 8 Calvary Baptist Boy Scouts. In his early life, he worked as a janitor in the church, a stocker in the grocery store, and as a laborer for the town of Morganton.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After moving to Pennsylvania, he worked for more than 20 years at Ruff Creek General Store. He had his own furniture refinishing business for a time. Mr. Dellinger became a licensed minister and pastored Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for seven years. Afterward, he and his wife, Mary Jane, moved to Thomas Campbell Apartments, and he worked as manager in their mini store for 15 years.

Larkin's faith was very important to him. In recent years, he enjoyed the fellowship of Abundant Life Baptist Church in Washington.

He also was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek, where he had served as a deacon and sang in the choir.

He loved to read and study, especially the Bible, and other faith-based books. He also spent many hours on genealogy, researching both his and Mary Jane's family trees. Larkin enjoyed doing needlepoint and cross-stitch. He liked his "sweets" - cookies, cakes, pies and Pepsi - but especially mint chocolate chip Blizzards from Dairy Queen. Most of all he loved God, Mary Jane, John and his other family and friends.

On January 1, 1963, he married Mary Jane Grimes, who survives. Together, they had one son, Louis Alden, who went to be with his Lord November 30, 2006.

Surviving Larkin is one brother, John Logan Dellinger. John is married to Mary Jane's sister, Margaret "Peggy" Grimes Dellinger, and they reside in Bossier City, La. He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Simmons of Crown Point, Ind., and Helen (Ralph) Loughman of McDonald; seven nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Larkin had many friends who were a great help and blessing to him, especially Barb Hughes and Mark and Marty Poach.

God bless you, Larkin. Rest in peace now. You will be missed by many for a time, but we know we will see each other again.

Friends will be received from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, with Pastor George Garancosky officiating.

Burial will follow in Ruff Creek Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, PA 15301.

