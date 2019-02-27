Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Edward Stewart.

Larry Edward Stewart, 5, of Cuddy, South Fayette Township, died suddenly Sunday, February 24, 2019, in his home.

Born May 17, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James Stewart and Betty Williamson Stewart, who survives.

He was a member of Gladden United Presbyterian Church, Masonic Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, a firefighter of South Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and was Second Lieutenant for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He voluntarilly coached South Fayette Township football, baseball and girls softball. He was one of the original organizers of the South Fayette School District Food and Gift Drive. He loved the traditions created by family and would do anything for family at anytime.

He was a Supervisor and Equipment Operator for Univar-Weavertown Environmental, Cecil Township and previously operated J&S Excavating. He was a master and mechanic of heavy equipment.

Surviving are wife Debi Stewart of Cuddy; son Michael (companion Seana Bandi) Stewart of Carnegie; daughter Leah (Eric) Schnelzer of McDonald; son Cody J. Stewart and daughter Linsey Stewart, both of Cuddy; grandchildren Johnathan, Corey and Savannah; sister Sharon (Jamie) Schidek of Carnegie; brother Albert (Donna) Fiorentini of Bridgeville; two brothers-in-law, Michael McAndrew of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Shawn McNamara of Haines, Alaska; mother-in-law Garnet McNamara of Scott Township; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister Susan McAndrew and father-in-law Jerry McNamara.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 28, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, PA, where services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Private internment will be at a later date.