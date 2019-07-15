Larry F. Conard Sr., 70, of Rices Landing, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at his home after a one-year illness.

He was born May 13, 1949, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lloyd F. and Lovie Mae Arbogast Conard.

Mr. Conard attended Carmichaels Area schools and resided in Rices Landing for the past seven years. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 until 1971 and retired in 2012 as a dockman for Cumberland Mine.

Mr. Conard was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 and a 39-year member of United Mine Workers of America Local 2300. He enjoyed gardening and auto mechanics.

Surviving are his wife, Dessie J. Gephart Conard; a son, Larry F. Conard (Angel) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Heidi Sweany (Bob) of Washington; a stepson, Bill Glover (Robin) of Clarksville; two stepdaughters, Deanna Carr of Carmichaels and Wynter Glover of Rices Landing; seven grandchildren, Erica Conard, Logan Conard, Kaitlyn Sweany, Zack Pell, Brianna Pell, Kylie Mitchell and Jaci Glover; three brothers, Jerry Conard and Mike Conard, both of Nemacolin, and Rick Conard of LaBelle; and a special cousin Danny Conard of Nemacolin.

Deceased are a daughter, Nichole Leiane Conard; a brother, Randy Conard; and two sisters, Debbie King and Patty Sappington.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating. For additional information and to sign a guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.