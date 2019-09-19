Larry Hinkle Woods, 65, of Washington, departed this life at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, after suffering a lengthy battle with his kidneys, and went to be with his Lord.

He was born June 26, 1954, in Washington, to the late Carter and Mildred Woods.

Mr. Woods graduated in 1972 from Washington High School and received a medical discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from PennDOT after his health started to fail him.

He was a lifelong member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church. Mr. Woods loved making his homemade wine and enjoyed life with his friends and family.

In 1987, Mr. Woods was united in marriage to Rose Poindexter Woods, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Larry Hinkle Woods II; a brother, Thomas Woods; a sister, Carol Jean (Herbert) Lockett, all from Washington; a cousin, Frank Simmons of Washington D.C.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends.

Preceding him in death was his older sister, Shelley Woods Armstrong, who suffered the same kidney illness.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 21, in St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 16 Ridge Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Robert S. Hickey Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to or to St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.