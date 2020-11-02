Larry J. Boyd, Sr., 77, of Washington, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 2, 1943, in Washington, a son of the late Ernest James Boyd and Gertrude Margaret Beddell Boyd.

Mr. Boyd was a self-employed owner/operator of Boyd Construction.

An avid musician and country music fan, he was an entertainer for 45 years, and a highlight of his music career was playing on the Victoria Theater in Wheeling. He enjoyed hosting an annual country music picnic for many years and jam sessions with all his musicians.

Mr. Boyd also enjoyed carpentry work, going on vacation and spending time with his family. He loved watching baseball and was a die-hard Pirates fan.

He was a member of the Duncan Miller Society in Washington.

On November 22, 1987, he married the love of his life, Kathy J. King Boyd, who died May 29, 2020. They enjoyed singing together.

Surviving are children, Loretta L. (Bendy) Holland of Washington, Tina M. Boyd of Washington, Larry J. Boyd Jr. of Huntingdon, Robert (Renea) Boyd of Washington, Tammy (Larry) Houston of Washington, and Jeff (Vicki) Rood of Washington; brothers, Rev. William E. (Susan) Boyd of Cayuga, New York and Pastor Thomas A. (Diane) Boyd of Lisbon, Ohio; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Stella Boyd of Wayne, Michigan, Edna Boyd of Ontario, Pennsylvania and Joanne Boyd of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is the mother of his children and friend, Linda Boyd Loar of Washington.

Deceased are two stepsons, Howard "Butch" Rood and Ricky Rood; a grandson, Andrew Boyd; five brothers, Robert E. Boyd, Ernest R. (Betty) Boyd, Donald Boyd, Charles Thomas Boyd and Norman D. Boyd; and a sister, Susan F. Boyd Hammond.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

