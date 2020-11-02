1/1
Larry J. Boyd Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry J. Boyd, Sr., 77, of Washington, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 2, 1943, in Washington, a son of the late Ernest James Boyd and Gertrude Margaret Beddell Boyd.

Mr. Boyd was a self-employed owner/operator of Boyd Construction.

An avid musician and country music fan, he was an entertainer for 45 years, and a highlight of his music career was playing on the Victoria Theater in Wheeling. He enjoyed hosting an annual country music picnic for many years and jam sessions with all his musicians.

Mr. Boyd also enjoyed carpentry work, going on vacation and spending time with his family. He loved watching baseball and was a die-hard Pirates fan.

He was a member of the Duncan Miller Society in Washington.

On November 22, 1987, he married the love of his life, Kathy J. King Boyd, who died May 29, 2020. They enjoyed singing together.

Surviving are children, Loretta L. (Bendy) Holland of Washington, Tina M. Boyd of Washington, Larry J. Boyd Jr. of Huntingdon, Robert (Renea) Boyd of Washington, Tammy (Larry) Houston of Washington, and Jeff (Vicki) Rood of Washington; brothers, Rev. William E. (Susan) Boyd of Cayuga, New York and Pastor Thomas A. (Diane) Boyd of Lisbon, Ohio; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Stella Boyd of Wayne, Michigan, Edna Boyd of Ontario, Pennsylvania and Joanne Boyd of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is the mother of his children and friend, Linda Boyd Loar of Washington.

Deceased are two stepsons, Howard "Butch" Rood and Ricky Rood; a grandson, Andrew Boyd; five brothers, Robert E. Boyd, Ernest R. (Betty) Boyd, Donald Boyd, Charles Thomas Boyd and Norman D. Boyd; and a sister, Susan F. Boyd Hammond.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved