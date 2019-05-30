Larry James Shaw, 65, of Coal Center, died of cancer Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by his children and family in his home.

Larry was born in 1954 to the late Floyd Dale and Virginia Mae Shaw of Bentleyville.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cindy Cardinale Shaw of Speers, and his three children, Leigha Shaw Doerrer of Alexandria, Va., Elizabeth Shaw of Millsboro and Preston Shaw of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by five of his six grandchildren: Ian, Lena, Marin, Helena, and Agnes Doerrer of Alexandria, Va., and his brothers Terry "T" Shaw of Centerville and Dennis Watkins of Ellsworth. Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy Vinansky Shaw, and his grandson, Everett Doerrer.

A family burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in Beallsville Cemetery. A celebration of Larry's life will follow in the residence of Terry Shaw and Patty Morton, 124 Hancock Road, Brownsville.