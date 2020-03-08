Larry Lee Grable, 71, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va., of cancer. He was born March 3, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Raymond Charles Grable Sr. and Irene Dunn Grable.

Larry was a graduate of Waynesburg High School, where he participated in track, football and other sports.

He was employed as an electrician by Brown and Root Construction Company, and Dominion Power of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Grable and Connie Skelton Grable; and one brother, Raymond C. Grable Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Emineth Grable; stepdaughter Rhonda Emineth; granddaughter Amy Emineth Davis; two sisters, Cindy Peavey Grable and Bridgett (Joe) Grable Sutphin; four brothers, Richard (Loretta) Grable, Fred (Kathy) Grable, Joseph (Linda) Grable and Stephen Grable; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his faithful, loving friend, "Charlie".

At his request, he was cremated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.