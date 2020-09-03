1/1
Larry R. Frank Sr.
1952 - 2020
Larry R. Frank Sr., 68, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in his home.

He was born January 29, 1952, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of the late Larry and Anna Green Frank.

Larry was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School, Farmington, W.Va.

He was a member of St. Thomas worship site of the St. Matthias Parish, a member of the United Mine Workers of America and a member of the Lion's Club.

Larry was a retired coal miner from Emerald Resources, where he was known for his great work ethic and pride in his work.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and was well known for playing his accordion for his children's weddings and other events. He most loved playing with his grandchildren.

On April 14, 1973, he married the love of his life, Yvonne Marshall, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Larry (Shanda) Frank of Rices Landing, Angela (David) Ray of McDonald and Amy (Boomie) Taylor of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Emma Frank, Kierstyn Webster, Kylie Webster, Lawson Frank, Gianni Ray, Marco Ray, Jax Taylor and Brooke Taylor; three sisters, Betty (Dick) Priester of Norfolk, Va., Roseanne (William) Mason of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Rita Frank of Fairmont, W.Va.

Deceased is a brother, Nick Frank; and a sister, Renee Paknik.

In following Centers for Disease Control guidelines of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 7, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
8
Interment
Jefferson Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Larry was a great guy and wonderful friend who we both met while working at Emerald. Steve always said Larry was a top-notch employee he could always depend on. Our deepest sympathy. You'll be in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve & Tina (Nelson) Medve
Friend
